2 suspected POS robbers killed in jungle justice – Police

The police in Lagos State, on Sunday said that a mob carried out jungle justice on two men, who allegedly robbed a POS attendant at Igando area of the state.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Lagos State, SP Benjamin Hundeyin.
Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Lagos State, SP Benjamin Hundeyin.

Hundeyin said the incident happened on Independence Day, stressing that the mob set the victims ablaze and burnt them beyond recognition.

”Police arrived at the scene but the mob had fled. Investigation has commenced,” he said.

The image maker, however, frowned at the action of the mob, wondering how to put a stop to the archaic and criminal practice.

Hundeyin said jungle justice was a criminal case in Nigeria, calling on members of the public to stop the crime.

He said rather, they should hand over the suspect to the police for prosecution.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson has commended crime reporters for doing fantastic job in reporting the arrest of criminals in Lagos state.

He, however, urged judiciary correspondents to do more, to update Nigerians on the progress of prosecution of criminal cases in various courts in Lagos.

“This would halt the fallacy that, Police were collecting money and releasing suspects,” he said.

