Missing Anambra boy found in Ago area of Lagos

The command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, made this known on his verified Twitter handle on Saturday.

He said that the boy was seen on Wednesday night roaming in the area.

“The boy was found wandering around Ago on April 12 at about 10:00 p.m.”

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the spokesperson, the boy claims to hail from Anambra.

Hundeyin said that the boy has not been able to give further information.