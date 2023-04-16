Missing Anambra boy found in Ago area of Lagos
According to the Lagos police command, the boy claims to hail from Anambra state.
The command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, made this known on his verified Twitter handle on Saturday.
He said that the boy was seen on Wednesday night roaming in the area.
“The boy was found wandering around Ago on April 12 at about 10:00 p.m.”
According to the spokesperson, the boy claims to hail from Anambra.
Hundeyin said that the boy has not been able to give further information.
The image-maker shared the picture of the boy to enable him to reunite with his family.
