ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Missing 1-year-old baby found dead inside well

Damilare Famuyiwa

The lifeless body of the baby girl was found floating in a well in the next compound.

She was found dead inside the well of the next compound [Linda Ikeji Blog]
She was found dead inside the well of the next compound [Linda Ikeji Blog]

Recommended articles

Ajayi, who was said to have been missing, was found dead and floating inside a well in the next compound of her parents.

Following the discovery of the baby’s body, three people were said to have sustained injuries when some persons allegedly attacked residents suspected to be living in the compound where the lifeless body of the infant was discovered.

Ajayi’s mother, Daramola, had earlier told the police that the one-year-old girl was playing outside their compound when she (the mother) went inside to pick up some clothes for her.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police said she was shocked when she returned to discover that her baby could no longer be found at the place she left her before she went inside the house to pick up the baby’s clothes.

It was gathered that the bereaved mother then raised the alarm to draw the attention of the neighbours to what was happening, leading the passersby and other residents to join in the frantic search for the infant.

However, tragedy struck when the lifeless body of the girl was found floating on top of a well at a nearby compound, which was said to have led to violence and attacks on some people in the community.

Confirming the incident, Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Odutola Omolola said the injured residents had been rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Her words: “When the baby was missing, the mother reported it. It was unfortunate that she was later found dead inside the well of the next compound. Those who were injured as a result of the violence that broke out have been taken to the hospital for medical care.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The parents have taken the body away for burial against the police’s advice for an autopsy. No one has been arrested in connection with the incident.

The girl’s body was found after a similar occurrence was reported in the town when two fun-seekers, identified as Femi Akinola and Tunde Falade, died after drowning in a river.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigerian Army set to flush out bandits, kidnappers from Taraba State

Nigerian Army set to flush out bandits, kidnappers from Taraba State

Don’t spare anybody involved in Edu's scandal, all should be brought to book - Obi tells Tinubu

Don’t spare anybody involved in Edu's scandal, all should be brought to book - Obi tells Tinubu

Delta troops destroy 60 illegal refining sites, nabs 30 suspected oil thieves in 1 week

Delta troops destroy 60 illegal refining sites, nabs 30 suspected oil thieves in 1 week

Ex-Minister of Power, Agunloye granted ₦50m bail by FCT High Court

Ex-Minister of Power, Agunloye granted ₦50m bail by FCT High Court

Abbas says FG will get enough forces to deal with miscreants in forests

Abbas says FG will get enough forces to deal with miscreants in forests

See the list of 11 Supreme Court judges to be sworn in next week

See the list of 11 Supreme Court judges to be sworn in next week

Supreme Court reserves judgement in Ogun State election

Supreme Court reserves judgement in Ogun State election

Israel faces ICJ after South Africa accuses it of genocide

Israel faces ICJ after South Africa accuses it of genocide

WHO says data from sources shows increased transmission of COVID-19 in December

WHO says data from sources shows increased transmission of COVID-19 in December

Pulse Sports

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

Black Stars of Ghana outshine Super Eagles with Kente AFCON arrival in Côte d'Ivoire

Black Stars of Ghana outshine Super Eagles with Kente AFCON arrival in Côte d'Ivoire

Goodbye Mo Salah! Liverpool reportedly set to pay £60m for Eagles star as replacement

Goodbye Mo Salah! Liverpool reportedly set to pay £60m for Eagles star as replacement

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles midfield general Alex Iwobi declares 'We will make Nigerians proud'

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles midfield general Alex Iwobi declares 'We will make Nigerians proud'

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

BeFunky-collage (1)aSad story of youth invading cemeteries to steal human bones for smoking

Sad story of youth invading cemeteries to steal human bones for smoking [video]

The middle-aged woman was resuscitated and later taken to the hospital for medical attention [Sani Ahmad Usman]

Suicidal woman who jumped into Osun River says fire was burning in her body

Demolished POWA complex [Punch]

Police speak on POWA complex demolition

Borno Police arrest 85 suspects for alleged rape, homicide, other criminal activities

Borno Police arrest 85 suspects for alleged rape, homicide, other criminal activities