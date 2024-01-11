Missing 1-year-old baby found dead inside well

Ajayi, who was said to have been missing, was found dead and floating inside a well in the next compound of her parents.

Following the discovery of the baby’s body, three people were said to have sustained injuries when some persons allegedly attacked residents suspected to be living in the compound where the lifeless body of the infant was discovered.

Ajayi’s mother, Daramola, had earlier told the police that the one-year-old girl was playing outside their compound when she (the mother) went inside to pick up some clothes for her.

The police said she was shocked when she returned to discover that her baby could no longer be found at the place she left her before she went inside the house to pick up the baby’s clothes.

It was gathered that the bereaved mother then raised the alarm to draw the attention of the neighbours to what was happening, leading the passersby and other residents to join in the frantic search for the infant.

However, tragedy struck when the lifeless body of the girl was found floating on top of a well at a nearby compound, which was said to have led to violence and attacks on some people in the community.

Confirming the incident, Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Odutola Omolola said the injured residents had been rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Her words: “When the baby was missing, the mother reported it. It was unfortunate that she was later found dead inside the well of the next compound. Those who were injured as a result of the violence that broke out have been taken to the hospital for medical care.

“The parents have taken the body away for burial against the police’s advice for an autopsy. No one has been arrested in connection with the incident.”