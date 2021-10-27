RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Miss Nigeria 2021 calls for entries, winner gets 10 million naira, brand new car & more!

Authors:

Pulse Mix

Nigeria’s oldest and most reputable beauty pageant, Miss Nigeria is back for its 44th edition. Organised by Folio Group, the pageant which has been in existence since 1957 has served as a great platform for empowering thousands of girls across the country and beyond.

Miss Nigeria 2021 calls for entries, winner gets 10 million naira, brand new car & more!
Miss Nigeria 2021 calls for entries, winner gets 10 million naira, brand new car & more!

Apart from the grand visibility that comes with the title of “Miss Nigeria”, the winner is also guaranteed a mouthwatering 10 million Naira, 1-year residence in a luxury apartment, a brand new car, and lucrative ambassadorship deals with prestigious brands.

Recommended articles

To announce the call for entries, the organisation released a powerful video featuring former Miss Nigeria queens – Pamela Leesi-Peter aka Monseeka (39th); Mildred Ehiguese (41st); and reigning queen, Beauty Etsanyi Tukura (43rd).

Miss Nigeria 2021 to win N10 Million, Brand New Car & More. Register FREE

“This is not just a pageant. We emerged in response to the realization that given the right platform, young Nigerian women can drive positive change and inspire other young women across the continent. We remain committed to those values as we head into the 2021 pageant,” explained Chairman, Board of Directors at Folio Group, Fidelis Anosike.

In the words of 2013 winner, Ezinne Akudo who currently serves as Creative Director for Miss Nigeria, “This organisation is so close to my heart and it’s not because I was once a queen, but because of its consistent dedication to making women who go through the program become the best version of themselves” the trained lawyer and CEO of lifestyle brand NKASSI shared.

Miss Nigeria 2021 calls for entries, winner gets 10 million naira, brand new car & more!
Miss Nigeria 2021 calls for entries, winner gets 10 million naira, brand new car & more! Pulse Nigeria

“Miss Nigeria is the epitome of precise communication, confidence, social interaction, societal care, empowerment, excellent etiquette, and many other valuable life skills.” said manager for the Miss Nigeria Organisation, Chioma Nwigwe.

“Just like other previous winners including lawyer and author Helen Prest-Ajayi and Show host, Sylvia Edem Emechete, the next queen will serve as the pride of the nation and an inspiration for young Nigerian girls,” Nwigwe added.

Miss Nigeria 2021 calls for entries, winner gets 10 million naira, brand new car & more!
Miss Nigeria 2021 calls for entries, winner gets 10 million naira, brand new car & more! Pulse Nigeria

Speaking about the ease of participation for the 2021 edition of Miss Nigeria, the organisers noted that this year, they have worked very hard to eliminate the barriers to contesting, including the continued suspension of the registration fee and elimination of regional auditions.

While this is partly in response to the global public health crisis, Ezinne Akudo revealed that it is also to ensure that contestants from all 36 states within the country are represented.

Women who fall within the ages of 18 - 25 are eligible to apply as long as they have what it takes and their values align with that of the iconic brand. Call to entry formally opened on Friday October 22 and closes on Wednesday November 3, 2021.

To register, simply visit www.missnigeria.org, click on the 2021 Miss Nigeria tab and follow the instructions which include uploading 2 pictures and a 60 seconds video.

Miss Nigeria 2021 calls for entries, winner gets 10 million naira, brand new car & more!
Miss Nigeria 2021 calls for entries, winner gets 10 million naira, brand new car & more! Pulse Nigeria

The 44th Miss Nigeria pageant will be held at the Landmark Convention Centre on December 17th, 2021.

Follow @missnigeriaorg on Instagram to join the ongoing conversation and stay updated on all activities.

----

#FeaturedPost

Authors:

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Soldier takes pregnant wife to hospital for delivery, beats up 2 nurses, breaks one’s leg

Soldier takes pregnant wife to hospital for delivery, beats up 2 nurses, breaks one’s leg

7 weird things that happen during sex, and they're normal

7 weird things that happen during sex, and they're normal

3 important reasons why the withdrawal method is not enough

3 important reasons why the withdrawal method is not enough

Why your boyfriend shouldn't know your body count

Why your boyfriend shouldn't know your body count

Paul Okoye shares Cubana Chief Priest's phone numbers as he continues to defend BBNaija's Maria

Paul Okoye shares Cubana Chief Priest's phone numbers as he continues to defend BBNaija's Maria

My husband says I should be ashamed of menstruating in his house every month – Woman cries

My husband says I should be ashamed of menstruating in his house every month – Woman cries

Akrobeto's reaction to Manchester United’s 5-0 defeat featured on popular British troll network

Akrobeto's reaction to Manchester United’s 5-0 defeat featured on popular British troll network

Young Railways manager killed by moving train

Young Railways manager killed by moving train

How much sex is too much? Here's what it means and what to do

How much sex is too much? Here's what it means and what to do

Trending

Soldier takes pregnant wife to hospital for delivery, beats up 2 nurses, breaks one’s leg

Soldier takes pregnant wife to hospital for delivery, beats up 2 nurses, breaks one’s leg

Single mother of 9 children sentenced to death despite her cry for mercy

Single mother of 9 children sentenced to death despite her cry for mercy

My husband says I should be ashamed of menstruating in his house every month – Woman cries

A crying woman

Young Railways manager killed by moving train

The late Ing. Michael Asante