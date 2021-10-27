To announce the call for entries, the organisation released a powerful video featuring former Miss Nigeria queens – Pamela Leesi-Peter aka Monseeka (39th); Mildred Ehiguese (41st); and reigning queen, Beauty Etsanyi Tukura (43rd).

“This is not just a pageant. We emerged in response to the realization that given the right platform, young Nigerian women can drive positive change and inspire other young women across the continent. We remain committed to those values as we head into the 2021 pageant,” explained Chairman, Board of Directors at Folio Group, Fidelis Anosike.

In the words of 2013 winner, Ezinne Akudo who currently serves as Creative Director for Miss Nigeria, “This organisation is so close to my heart and it’s not because I was once a queen, but because of its consistent dedication to making women who go through the program become the best version of themselves” the trained lawyer and CEO of lifestyle brand NKASSI shared.

“Miss Nigeria is the epitome of precise communication, confidence, social interaction, societal care, empowerment, excellent etiquette, and many other valuable life skills.” said manager for the Miss Nigeria Organisation, Chioma Nwigwe.

“Just like other previous winners including lawyer and author Helen Prest-Ajayi and Show host, Sylvia Edem Emechete, the next queen will serve as the pride of the nation and an inspiration for young Nigerian girls,” Nwigwe added.

Speaking about the ease of participation for the 2021 edition of Miss Nigeria, the organisers noted that this year, they have worked very hard to eliminate the barriers to contesting, including the continued suspension of the registration fee and elimination of regional auditions.

While this is partly in response to the global public health crisis, Ezinne Akudo revealed that it is also to ensure that contestants from all 36 states within the country are represented.

Women who fall within the ages of 18 - 25 are eligible to apply as long as they have what it takes and their values align with that of the iconic brand. Call to entry formally opened on Friday October 22 and closes on Wednesday November 3, 2021.

To register, simply visit www.missnigeria.org, click on the 2021 Miss Nigeria tab and follow the instructions which include uploading 2 pictures and a 60 seconds video.

The 44th Miss Nigeria pageant will be held at the Landmark Convention Centre on December 17th, 2021.

