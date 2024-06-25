ADVERTISEMENT
How we abolished barbaric culture of breast ironing in Abuja village - Minister

Segun Adeyemi

The Minister revealed that, with the support of traditional rulers and village heads, special mobile courts have been established to prosecute anyone who indulges in such barbaric acts.

The Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye. [Facebook]
The Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye. [Facebook]

During her appearance on Arise TV's flagship breakfast program, 'The Morning Show,' on Tuesday, June 25, the Minister disclosed how she banished the culture of breast ironing in the Pygba community in Abuja.

She stated her office was able to end the barbaric culture through dialogue and partnering with the traditional rulers and village heads.

Her response was propelled by the presenter's question, asking the Minister how she intends to overcome the cultural gaps that have continued to stand as a barrier for women in Nigeria.

The Minister disclosed that she and her team visited the community to sensitise and empower them and establish an agreement bounded by law and the statutory provision of the constitution to prosecute whoever contravenes the agreement.

Minister Uju Kennedy
Minister Uju Kennedy Pulse Nigeria

She said, "In Pygba, just right here in Abuja, about five communities have been doing breast ironing where they use calabash to breast down a child's breast when it is coming out to stop it from coming out. Believing, with that, the girl would not be attracted to a boy."

The Minister revealed that, with the support of traditional rulers and village heads, special mobile courts have been established to prosecute anyone who indulges in such barbaric acts.

She said all manner of sensitisation has been induced to keep the community dwellers updated on these laws and their repercussions if they are violated.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. He is a member of the Association of West Africa Legislative Correspondents (AWALCO) and has covered the ECOWAS for the past two years. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

