MC Oluomo's aide dies in auto crash on Third Mainland Bridge
Until his death, Benson was the chairman of the Tricycle Owners and Operators Association of Nigeria (TOOAN) Zone H.
Benson was said to have died in an auto crash on Third Mainland Bridge on Thursday night.
A viral video circulating on social media showed him in a wrecked vehicle after the accident.
One of his friends, Ogunseye Vincent, confirmed Benson’s death in a Facebook on Friday, March 8, 2024.
He wrote, “The news of your passing came to me as a rude shock. You were a vibrant man with high hopes and vision.
“Though the memory we shared remains forever, I take solace in the trust that Olodumare will grant your soul a peaceful rest. Sail well to eternity, Comrade Akintoye Benson (Baba Ogun).”
