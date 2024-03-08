MC Oluomo's aide dies in auto crash on Third Mainland Bridge

Benson was said to have died in an auto crash on Third Mainland Bridge on Thursday night.

A viral video circulating on social media showed him in a wrecked vehicle after the accident.

One of his friends, Ogunseye Vincent, confirmed Benson’s death in a Facebook on Friday, March 8, 2024.

He wrote, “The news of your passing came to me as a rude shock. You were a vibrant man with high hopes and vision.

“Though the memory we shared remains forever, I take solace in the trust that Olodumare will grant your soul a peaceful rest. Sail well to eternity, Comrade Akintoye Benson (Baba Ogun).”