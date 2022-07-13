RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Many feared dead as another building collapses in Lagos

The incident reportedly happened at about 1.07 am.

File Photo: Many feared dead as another building collapses in Lagos. (Naija News)
Many people were feared dead as another building collapsed in Lagos state in the early hours of Wednesday, July 13, 2022.

The building is located at Oke Arin street, off Shyllon at the Ilupeju area of the state.

According to Punch, the incident reportedly happened at about 1.07 am.

Details later...

Authors:

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

