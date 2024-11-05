Court orders man to wash hospital toilets for 10 days for not paying ₦27k haircut

Sunday, who resides in Angwan dodo in Gwagwalada, was convicted and sentenced for criminal breach of trust and cheating. He pleaded with the court for forgiveness, adding that it would not happen again.

Senior Magistrate Nuhu Tukur ordered the corrections officers to supervise Sunday to ensure that he completes the sentence. He warned him to desist from committing crimes.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Abdullahi Tanko, told the court that the complainant, Okoro Chinaza of Gwagwalada, Abuja reported the matter at the Gwagwalada Police Station on October 29.

