Court orders man to wash hospital toilets for 10 days for not paying ₦27k haircut

News Agency Of Nigeria

Senior Magistrate ordered the corrections officers to supervise the man to ensure that he completes the sentence.

Sunday, who resides in Angwan dodo in Gwagwalada, was convicted and sentenced for criminal breach of trust and cheating. He pleaded with the court for forgiveness, adding that it would not happen again.

Senior Magistrate Nuhu Tukur ordered the corrections officers to supervise Sunday to ensure that he completes the sentence. He warned him to desist from committing crimes.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Abdullahi Tanko, told the court that the complainant, Okoro Chinaza of Gwagwalada, Abuja reported the matter at the Gwagwalada Police Station on October 29.

Tanko said that the convict went to the complainant’s barbing salon shop for a haircut and after he got a haircut, he refused to pay ₦27,000 for the services. He said that the offence contravened the provisions of Sections 312 and 322 of the Penal Code.

