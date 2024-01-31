ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Man to die by hanging for car robbery

News Agency Of Nigeria

The judge said that although the defendant denied writing the statement and thumb printing on it, he failed to call to testify, the tea vendor in the place where he was arrested.

Man to die by hanging for car robbery
Man to die by hanging for car robbery

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Justice Olubunmi Abike-Fadipe convicted Iwuno of armed robbery and conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

Abike-Fadipe also sentenced Iwuno to 21 years in prison for conspiracy to commit robbery.

She held that the prosecution sufficiently proved the two-count charge against Iwuno.

ADVERTISEMENT

The judge noted that the victim of the robbery and a prosecution witness, Obinna Mbah, testified that four men robbed him of the car on March 8, 2020, on Thomas Onyemachi Street, Afromedia, Okokomaiko, Lagos State.

According to the judge, the witness appeared truthful in both his written and oral evidence.

The judge said: “Mbah told the court that one of the men covered his face with a mask and forced him to lie down on the ground.

“He said the man threatened him with a gun and took his Infinix phone and money while another robber drove away in his car and the other two robbers sped away in a motorcycle shortly after.

“The witness said he entered a commercial motorcycle, and the motorcycle rider gave the robbers a hot chase.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He said the defendant was apprehended after he rammed into a kiosk and crashed the car.”

Abike-Fadipe also said that the confessional statement of the convict corroborated the evidence of the witness.

“The defendant, in his confessional statement, said he was driving the stolen car and eventually crashed into a kiosk as he wanted to avoid killing a member of the public,” she said.

The judge said that although the defendant denied writing the statement and thumb printing on it, he failed to call to testify, the tea vendor in the place where he was arrested.

“The defendant is a liar as he failed to call the tea vendor as a witness,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The judge held that while the convict might not have pulled the gun on the witness, he was liable.

Lagos State counsel, Mrs Adebanke Ogunode, told the court that cartridges, including that of a locally-made cut-to-size single-barrel pistol, were found in the car when it crashed.

The offences contravene Sections 299 and 297(2) (a) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Court refuses to hear UNICAL prof’s bail plea as ICPC investigator testifies

Court refuses to hear UNICAL prof’s bail plea as ICPC investigator testifies

Wike working to improve living condition of FCT rural dwellers – Secretary

Wike working to improve living condition of FCT rural dwellers – Secretary

President Tinubu is passionate about school feeding, says aide

President Tinubu is passionate about school feeding, says aide

FG appeals to construction workers to shelve planned strike over wage awards

FG appeals to construction workers to shelve planned strike over wage awards

Ex-President Jonathan leads Commonwealth Mission for Pakistan’s election

Ex-President Jonathan leads Commonwealth Mission for Pakistan’s election

House of Reps says Nigeria's new constitution to be ready December 2025

House of Reps says Nigeria's new constitution to be ready December 2025

Tinubu's aide wants journalists to tone down how they report insecurity incidents

Tinubu's aide wants journalists to tone down how they report insecurity incidents

Navy destroys 3 illegal refining sites in Bayelsa, recovers 50,000 litres of fuel

Navy destroys 3 illegal refining sites in Bayelsa, recovers 50,000 litres of fuel

FG pledges adequate funding, speedy completion of Lagos bridge projects

FG pledges adequate funding, speedy completion of Lagos bridge projects

Pulse Sports

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Salah, Kanu, and the 10 greatest African players who have never won AFCON

AFCON 2023: The Talented Ola Aina – Nigeria defender overcomes fourth match hoodoo

AFCON 2023: The Talented Ola Aina – Nigeria defender overcomes fourth match hoodoo

He's not Okocha's nephew - Nigerians question Alex Iwobi's bloodline after Cameroon performance

He's not Okocha's nephew - Nigerians question Alex Iwobi's bloodline after Cameroon performance

Super Eagles star Osimhen faces multiple dope tests from CAF at AFCON 2023

Super Eagles star Osimhen faces multiple dope tests from CAF at AFCON 2023

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Impotent man butchers wife for taunting him with Rihanna's song

25-year-old man cuts off father's head, accuses him of changing his destiny

US-based Ghanaian lawyer, son, and others face 15 years in jail for massive immigration scam

US-based Ghanaian lawyer, son, and others in court for massive immigration scam

Man dies in Ondo hotel after sex romp with girlfriend, police arrests 2 suspects [Naijaloaded]

Man dies in Ondo hotel after sex romp with girlfriend, police arrests 2 suspects

They have been charged to court [Punch]

Lagos couple fakes kidnap to extort ₦5 million from relatives