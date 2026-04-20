Afrobeats star Fola shines in maiden UK concert with guest appearances from Bella Shmurda, Shoday

Fola headlined his maiden UK concert in a sold-out show at the famous O2 Indigo Arena

Fola headlined his maiden UK concert in a sold-out show at the famous O2 Indigo Arena

Fola brought his captivating collection of hit singles to the Indigo O2 Arena in London.

On April 19, 2026, Afrobeats sensation Fola headlined his maiden UK concert in a sold-out show at the famous O2 Indigo Arena stage, where several other notable Nigerian popstars have announced their presence on the international scene.

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Fola sold out the O2 Indigo Arena in London

Buoyed by his collection of hit singles and his highly acclaimed debut album 'Carthasis' released in 2025, Fola dazzled fans with performances that hold up his talent as one of the stars positioned to shape the future of Afrobeats.

Known for his R&B melodies, which he delicately blends with Afrobeats pop vibrancy and his Yoruba cultural identities, Fola performed the hit songs that rocketed him from promising talent to mainstream star.

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The night saw a rendition of his hits 'Gokada,' 'Caricature,' 'Healer,' 'One Condition' with Wizkid. Clips that have circulated online showed fans singing along to the songs, which made him one of the most-streamed Nigerian stars of 2025.

🚨Fola Brings out Shoday at his Sold Out O2 Indigo Show 🔥 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/rNtw7y5CNk — HYPETRIBE (@hypetribeng) April 19, 2026

The concert also has a collection of guest appearances with Bella Shmurda, BNXN, and Shoday all joining Fola on stage to perform their hit collaborations. Other artists who performed at the concert include rapper Blaqbonez, Nigerian-British stars Darko and Gabzy.

🚨Fola & Bella Shmurda performing “Who Does That” at his Sold out O2 Indigo show 🤩🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/zUqVp6l3lT — HYPETRIBE (@hypetribeng) April 20, 2026

Fola's maiden UK concert captures the acceptance and popularity he has enjoyed since he broke into the mainstream with his hit EP 'What A Feeling' in December 2025. Described as "Afrobeats top striker" by Kizz Daniel, Fola has crossed 1 billion career streams in a rapid rise, with his album 'Carthasis' emerging as one of the top projects of 2025.

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The audience went wild the moment Fola started performing “One Condition” at his sold out concert at O2 Indigo, London 🔥🤯 pic.twitter.com/pm3CXCJIHP — BASITO (@itzbasito) April 20, 2026

2026 has already gotten off to an eventful start for the singer who is being touted as the favourite to win the coveted Headies Next Rated prize. Ahead of his London concert, Fola delivered guest verses on Shoday's 'Paparazi' and Bees and Honey's dance anthem 'when the party's over'.