ADVERTISEMENT
Man st*bs neighbour to d*ath over parking space in Lagos

Damilare Famuyiwa

During their argument over the parking space in their compound, the suspect reportedly stabbed the deceased with a knife, after which the latter died on the spot.

It was gathered that Olowu and Pablo, both residents of First Unity Estate, the Badore area of Ajah, Lagos State, had an altercation over a parking space on their street.

Despite the efforts of their co-tenants to settle the matter, the misunderstanding degenerated into a fisticuff during which Olowu stabbed Pablo to death.

Confirming the incident via a statement, Lagos Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Benjamin Hundeyin recalled that Olowu stabbed his 33-year-old co-tenant on Saturday, April 22, 2023, but the case was reported to the Langbasa Police Division on Sunday, April 23, at about 2 am.

According to Hundeyin, the suspect and the deceased are both residents of Gbadamosi Street in the estate.

The statement read: “They had a misunderstanding over parking of a vehicle on the street.

“In the process, Olowu allegedly stabbed Pablo with a knife in the stomach and he died on the spot.

“Based on the report, a team of detectives from the Langbasa Police Division visited and photographed the scene.

“The corpse has been evacuated and deposited at the morgue of the Infectious Diseases Hospital, Yaba for autopsy.”

Hundeyin added that the suspect had been arrested with the exhibit of crime, while an investigation was in progress.

In a related development, a 39-year-old man, Chukwuebuka Ekwueme, got remanded at the Kirikiri Correctional Centre by an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court sitting in the Ogba area of Lagos State, for attempting to kill a police inspector, Oche Joseph, by causing grievous bodily harm on him.

Ekwueme was said to have inflicted fatal injuries on Joseph by using a machete to hit him on his head and right hand in the Oshodi area of Lagos State.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

