Man slumps and dies during fight with debtor

It was gathered that the incident happened in the Ogbeh community, Igarra Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of Edo State, when Awolowo went to meet Badamasi to demand the money he was owing him.

According to the deceased’s brother, who spoke on the incident, Badamasi failed to settle his debt with Awolowo, which led to a fight between the duo.

Confirming Awolowo’s demise, Edo Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Chidi Nwabuzor noted that the suspect was arrested by men of the Igarra Police Division following a complaint from the deceased’s brother.

The police spokesman said the suspect bought a knife from the deceased and failed to pay the money and that the incident happened when the deceased asked to be paid.

Nwabuzor said, “The Edo State Police Command has arrested Ononomeh Badamasi for allegedly killing a 52-year-old man, Orumidayo Awolowo, who went to demand money owed him.

“A fight was said to have ensued between the two and the deceased was said to have fallen and died.”

He added that the police stormed the scene and discovered that three houses and one motorcycle were set ablaze by angry youths as a result of the incident.

According to the PPRO, the suspect has confessed to the crime, adding that the corpse had been deposited at a mortuary for autopsy.

