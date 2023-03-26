Man sentenced to life imprisonment for defiling colleague’s 9-year-old daughter

An Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court in Lagos, on Thursday, March 23, 2023, convicted Parmer for defilement, after Justice Abiola Soladoye, who presided over the matter, found him guilty of the offence.

Revealing that Parmer committed the offence on December 10, 2019, in the Magodo area of Lagos, the state counsel, Olufunke Adegoke called two witnesses and tendered two exhibits during the trial while the defendant testified as the sole witness in his defence.

According to Adegoke, the victim’s mother brought her daughter to the office and left her to attend to other things when the convict quickly removed her pant and had sexual intercourse with her.

The judge, in his ruling, held that the prosecution sufficiently proved the charge of defilement against the convict.

Justice Soladoye stated that the testimonies of the prosecution witnesses, the victim and a medical doctor showed that the convict committed the offence.

His words: “The evidence of the respective prosecution witnesses established the ingredients of the offence against the defendant who was properly identified by the victim.

“The victim gave a vivid and gory account of her ordeal in the hands of the defendant.

“I hereby find him guilty as charged of the one-count charge of defilement and he is hereby sentenced to life imprisonment.

“The defendant should have his name registered in the sexual offence register as maintained by Lagos State.”