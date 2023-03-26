ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Man sentenced to life imprisonment for defiling colleague’s 9-year-old daughter

Damilare Famuyiwa

The victim’s mother brought her to the office and left her to attend to other things when the convict saw her and quickly removed her pant to have sexual intercourse with her.

Man sentenced to life imprisonment for defiling colleague’s 9-year-old daughter
Man sentenced to life imprisonment for defiling colleague’s 9-year-old daughter

Recommended articles

An Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court in Lagos, on Thursday, March 23, 2023, convicted Parmer for defilement, after Justice Abiola Soladoye, who presided over the matter, found him guilty of the offence.

Revealing that Parmer committed the offence on December 10, 2019, in the Magodo area of Lagos, the state counsel, Olufunke Adegoke called two witnesses and tendered two exhibits during the trial while the defendant testified as the sole witness in his defence.

According to Adegoke, the victim’s mother brought her daughter to the office and left her to attend to other things when the convict quickly removed her pant and had sexual intercourse with her.

ADVERTISEMENT

The judge, in his ruling, held that the prosecution sufficiently proved the charge of defilement against the convict.

Justice Soladoye stated that the testimonies of the prosecution witnesses, the victim and a medical doctor showed that the convict committed the offence.

His words: “The evidence of the respective prosecution witnesses established the ingredients of the offence against the defendant who was properly identified by the victim.

“The victim gave a vivid and gory account of her ordeal in the hands of the defendant.

“I hereby find him guilty as charged of the one-count charge of defilement and he is hereby sentenced to life imprisonment.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The defendant should have his name registered in the sexual offence register as maintained by Lagos State.”

Justice Soladoye, however, berated the victim’s mother for her negligence, saying parents should be alive of their responsibilities.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

PDP trying to cover its tracks after rigging Delta guber election - APC

PDP trying to cover its tracks after rigging Delta guber election - APC

President-elect Tinubu mourns Diya

President-elect Tinubu mourns Diya

I began my campaign on foot - Volunteer teacher who floored Yobe Speaker

I began my campaign on foot - Volunteer teacher who floored Yobe Speaker

Edo Govt releases new dates for school certificate exams

Edo Govt releases new dates for school certificate exams

Public Alert: This eye drop has been recalled by NAFDAC

Public Alert: This eye drop has been recalled by NAFDAC

Police ban protests in Nasarawa with immediate effect

Police ban protests in Nasarawa with immediate effect

PDP suspends Ayu over alleged anti-party activities

PDP suspends Ayu over alleged anti-party activities

Agbekoya says Abuja street protests aimed at subverting Tinubu's victory

Agbekoya says Abuja street protests aimed at subverting Tinubu's victory

NiMet warns of possible discomfort as temperatures rise above 40°C

NiMet warns of possible discomfort as temperatures rise above 40°C

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen: Where should the Super Eagles striker go this summer?

Victor Osimhen: Where should the Super Eagles striker go this summer?

Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign

Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign

Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli

Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli

Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire - Patience George

"Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire" - Patience George

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A sad young man

Sex with pastor’s wife has destroyed my life – Ghanaian man cries (video)

Ailing UNIPORT student dies after being denied bed space in LUTH

Ailing UNIPORT student d*es after being denied bed space in LUTH

5 children, 9 others die in Kogi motor accident/Illustration. [sunnewsonline]

Bauchi auto crash claims 25 lives, injures 10 others

Policemen hospitalised after robbers shot them at Lagos checkpoint

Policemen hospitalised after robbers shot them at Lagos checkpoint