Man rescued from committing suicide on Lagos bridge

In a video making the rounds on social media, the man was captured sitting on the edge of the Falomo bridge, attempting to jump to his death.

Passersby, and officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), were as well seen urging the man not to jump.

In what appeared to be a heartwarming turn of event, a motorbike passenger on the bridge intervened, pulling the man to safety and preventing a tragic outcome.

The crowd, thereafter, erupted in expressions of gratitude.

This incident happened a few weeks after a Lagos socialite, Farida Sobowale, was rescued by passersby at the extension of the Third Mainland Bridge as she attempted to plunge to her death in Lagos Lagoon.

It was gathered that the owner of House of Phareedah Bodycare and Spa parked her Lexus SUV close to the edge of the bridge and attempted to dive into the lagoon, before she was stopped.

A viral video captured the black-clad entrepreneur in an inconsolable state, surrounded by concerned onlookers sympathising with her.

The reason for her attempted suicide is unknown as of press time, however, speculation cites matrimonial issues.

