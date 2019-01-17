Okorie was paraded by the force on Thursday, January 17, 2019, according to The Nation News. The 19-year-old suspect was picked up in Odoakpu, a community located in the southeastern state.

A spokesperson for the police Haruna Muhammed says they are looking to arrest other persons involved in the crime.

"At about 6:48am, Police detectives attached to Central Police Station (CPS) Onitsha arrested one Chinonye Okorie ‘m’ aged 19 years of Ogbaku in Mbaitolu LGA of Imo State.

"The suspect allegedly stole a female pant washed and spread on a rope at No. 21 Umuna Street Odoakpu, Onitsha in Anambra State.

"He intended to sell the pant to yet to be identified persons at the rate of N80, 000 for alleged ritual purpose," The Nation gathered in Muhammed's statement to reporters.

He urges alertness in order to curb the growing trend of pant thefts reportedly for ritual purposes. The sort that has led to the arrest of two men Samuel Linus and Adekunke Ogundana, a day prior.

Both are accused of stealing the undies of their boss's daughter. Their master is reportedly a Venerable of a church in Akure, Ondo State, where the incident occurred.

They deny the accusation claiming to have no interest in such an act. A report by Instablog9ja on IG confirms that they will be detained by the police while an investigation is conducted.