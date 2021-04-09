Men are always devising weird ways and locations to propose marriage to their lovers, so the man reported to be an American has also chosen this as a way of blowing the lady’s mind.

The man identified as @ichillwillfixit on Instagram took to his page to brag about his proposal method which he got a ‘yes' to.

Man proposes marriage to fiancée with 5 different diamond rings, all on the same finger

Photos of the event show his fiancée identified as Miller with all the five different diamond rings on her finger. She is all smiles in the photos with a lot of understandable excitement boldly written all over her body.

After the successful proposal, @ichillwillfixit posted beautiful photos of the event on Instagram, some of which show him kneeling while popping the question in front of his blushing lover.

“She Said Yes! Asked my best friend to spend the rest of our days together! & gave her 5 different options to choose from! @mz_miller I thought I knew what love was till you came into my life. Can’t wait to see all the blessings that God has in store for us!” he captioned the photos.

The setting of the proposal looks scaringly luxurious, with a private jet in the background although it is unclear if it belongs to @ichillwillfixit.

Good luck to the couple.

