Man jailed 3 months for stealing 100 chicken in Jos

The judge gave the convict an option of ₦20,000 fine or three months imprisonment and asked the convict to pay a compensation of ₦300,000 to the complainant or 6 months imprisonment in default.

Earlier, the police prosecutor, Insp. Monday Dabit, told the court that the case was reported at the Rantya Police Station on June 19, by Mr Ikechukwu Egwuonwu. He said the accused person, trespassed into the complainant’s poultry farm and stole his chickens.