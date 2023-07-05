ADVERTISEMENT
Man jailed 3 months for stealing 100 chicken in Jos

News Agency Of Nigeria

An Area Court in Jos on Wednesday, July 5 2023 sentenced John Shedrack, 26, to three months imprisonment for stealing 100 chickens valued at ₦300,000.

The judge gave the convict an option of ₦20,000 fine or three months imprisonment and asked the convict to pay a compensation of ₦300,000 to the complainant or 6 months imprisonment in default.

Earlier, the police prosecutor, Insp. Monday Dabit, told the court that the case was reported at the Rantya Police Station on June 19, by Mr Ikechukwu Egwuonwu. He said the accused person, trespassed into the complainant’s poultry farm and stole his chickens.

The prosecutor, further told the court that during police investigation, the accused confessed to have committed the offence. The offence, he said, contravened the Plateau State Penal Code law of Northern Nigeria.

