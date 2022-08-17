RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Man hacks wife after being confronted for bringing lover to their home

Authors:

Damilare Famuyiwa

The suspect picked a machete to hack his wife after the latter confronted him for bringing a girl into their matrimonial home.

A man identified as Chima, has hacked his wife identified only as Wakaego, thereby inflicting life-threatening injuries on her.

The incident happened at Omerelu community in the Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State, when Wakaego confronted her husband, whom she alleged brought his lover to their matrimonial home.

As an argument ensued between the couple, Chima and his lover were said to have attacked Wakaego, and hacked her in the process.

Speaking to journalists in Port Harcourt on the incident, the victim’s elder brother, Anayo Warisi disclosed that Wakaego sustained serious injuries from the incident.

His words: “It was this morning (Monday); my sister’s husband brought another woman to their house. So, she asked him why he did that. He started beating her.

“Then he cut her all over her body with a machete. But her leg was worse. My siblings took her to a hospital in Elele, but she was rejected because the injury was serious. So, they moved her to the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital, where she was admitted.

“We want the husband arrested because this is a case of attempted murder. Let justice be served.”

Confirming the incident, spokesperson for the Rivers State Police command, Grace Iringe-Koko said Chima’s girlfriend had been arrested.

The woman has been arrested and the case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department,” she added.

The police chief, however, assured that the suspect would soon be arrested as well.

