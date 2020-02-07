However, a young man who stood his ground and filed a complaint to his employers about being overpaid is now reaping the result of being a man of integrity.

According to the man identified on Twitter as Henrry Terry, his employers subsequently informed him that they deliberately overpaid him to test his integrity.

He added that his employers further informed him that having “passed the test, what he received in January becomes his “new salary monthly” henceforth.

“My January salary was overpaid. I wrote to my employers about the anomaly."

"Today, they informed me it was a test of my integrity and because I passed the test, it’ll be my new salary monthly,” Henrry Terry posted on Twitter.

Can you imagine what would have happened if Henry had allowed the pressures of January to consume the undue money without notifying his employers? He probably would have been sacked for failing the “integrity test”.