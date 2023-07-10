ADVERTISEMENT
Man defiles 3 underage daughters in Abia

Damilare Famuyiwa

The victims, aged 14, 12 and eight, were abused by their father, who’s now cooling off in police custody.

Man defiles 3 underage daughters in Abia [NAN]
Man defiles 3 underage daughters in Abia [NAN]

Multiple reports claimed that Nkire committed the crime after sending the victims’ mother out of their matrimonial home following a disagreement. Nkire is, however, now in custody after members of the Abia State Vigilance Group arrested him.

Narrating how Nkire was nabbed, the secretary of the vigilance group, Victor Ogidinta said the vigilantes, on Friday, July 7, 2023, acted on a tip-off from a concerned citizen about how Nkire had been allegedly defiling his daughters, aged 14, and 12 and eight.

Ogidinta explained that on arriving at Nkire’s house in the Obingwa LGA of the state, they realised he had absconded to a neighbouring village but was eventually caught at a hideout in a neighbouring community.

His words: “We got an intelligence report that an individual was perpetrating such an ugly act and we immediately swung into action that day. Unfortunately, the man absconded to a neighbouring community, but he was later traced to where he was hiding in Osisioma Ngwa local government.

“He started this activity last year. He had issues with their mum and chased her out of their matrimonial home. Following their separation, he forcefully slept with his children. He threatened them, threatened their lives. At a point, he starved the children till they agreed to sleep with him. The fact is that the man is cooperating. He has not in any way denied any of the acts to date.”

Ogidinta added that the case which was reported at the police station in the area, had now been transferred to the State Criminal Investigations Department (SCID) in the Umuahia area of Abia State.

Damilare Famuyiwa

