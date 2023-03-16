ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Man bags 2 months imprisonment for defaulting on ₦20,000 betting stake

News Agency Of Nigeria

The accused pleaded guilty after being charged with cheating to the tune of ₦20,000.

Nigerian court (GlobalTimes)
Nigerian court (GlobalTimes)

Recommended articles

The Judge, Ishaq Hassan, however, gave the convict an option to pay a fine of ₦5,000 and warned him to desist from committing crime in the future.

Okwudili, with no fixed address, was charged with cheating pleaded guilty to the offence.

The prosecution counsel, Olarewaju Osho, told the court that the complainant, Gideon Peter, of Karu Site, Abuja, reported the matter at the Nyanya Police Station on Jan. 31.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The complainant had alleged that the convict came to his Betking shop located at Powa Plaza, Nyanya, Abuja, deceived him and played virtual game worth N20,000 without paying.

“According to the complainant, the convict knew he had no money, but still went ahead and played and had tried all he could to collect the said money, but to no avail,” Osho said.

Osho said the offence contravened Section 322 of the Penal Code.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

I remain authentic LP governorship candidate in Lagos — Awamaridi

I remain authentic LP governorship candidate in Lagos — Awamaridi

Yiaga Africa charges INEC on tackling logistics, delays on election day

Yiaga Africa charges INEC on tackling logistics, delays on election day

Lai Mohammed inaugurates ₦9bn electricity project in home town

Lai Mohammed inaugurates ₦9bn electricity project in home town

Kaduna State University gets first female Registrar, Bursar

Kaduna State University gets first female Registrar, Bursar

Motorists, commuters decry hardship on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Motorists, commuters decry hardship on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Supreme Court affirms Hembe as Benue Labour Party’s gubernatorial candidate

Supreme Court affirms Hembe as Benue Labour Party’s gubernatorial candidate

INEC moves sensitive materials to Enugu LGAs – REC

INEC moves sensitive materials to Enugu LGAs – REC

INEC distributes sensitive materials to Adamawa LGAs

INEC distributes sensitive materials to Adamawa LGAs

UK to ban TikTok on govt. phones

UK to ban TikTok on govt. phones

Pulse Sports

Real Madrid vs Liverpool: How LaLiga giant took advantage of Klopp's Reds

Real Madrid vs Liverpool: How LaLiga giant took advantage of Klopp's Reds

Swiatek rises to fourth on all-time list of World No.1 reigns

Swiatek rises to fourth on all-time list of World No.1 reigns

Gossip: Messi to join Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia, Benzema signs new deal

Gossip: Messi to join Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia, Benzema signs new deal

Real Madrid, Chelsea, Napoli and many more face anxious wait for UEFA Champions League draws

Real Madrid, Chelsea, Napoli and many more face anxious wait for UEFA Champions League draws

Brown Ideye: Yana Voloshchenko opens up on former Super Eagles star paternity scandal

Brown Ideye: Yana Voloshchenko opens up on former Super Eagles star paternity scandal

Red-hot Gift Orban on target again, nets 3-minute hat-trick for Gent

Red-hot Gift Orban on target again, nets 3-minute hat-trick for Gent

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

2 dead, many injured as Train and staff bus collide in Lagos

2 dead, many injured as train and govt staff bus collide in Lagos

I’ve been selling clients' sperms for 4 years – Ghanaian mother drops scary secrets

I’ve been selling clients' sperms for 4 years – Ghanaian mother drops scary secrets [Video]

Man jailed 400 years freed after serving 34 years as review exposes errors

Man jailed 400 years freed after serving 34 years as review exposes fundamental errors

Court remands man for raping daughter inside his shop in Lagos

Court remands man for r*ping daughter inside his shop in Lagos