Man bags 2 months imprisonment for defaulting on ₦20,000 betting stake

The Judge, Ishaq Hassan, however, gave the convict an option to pay a fine of ₦5,000 and warned him to desist from committing crime in the future.

Okwudili, with no fixed address, was charged with cheating pleaded guilty to the offence.

The prosecution counsel, Olarewaju Osho, told the court that the complainant, Gideon Peter, of Karu Site, Abuja, reported the matter at the Nyanya Police Station on Jan. 31.

“The complainant had alleged that the convict came to his Betking shop located at Powa Plaza, Nyanya, Abuja, deceived him and played virtual game worth N20,000 without paying.

“According to the complainant, the convict knew he had no money, but still went ahead and played and had tried all he could to collect the said money, but to no avail,” Osho said.