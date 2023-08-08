ADVERTISEMENT
Man assaults pap seller for refusing to sell on credit

Damilare Famuyiwa

The man said he became angry because he was hungry and his request to buy pap on credit was rejected.

The woman refused to give him because he already owed her some money [Grainfield]
The police told the court the defendant went to the woman with the intention to buy bean cake and pap on credit, but the woman refused to give him because he already owed her some money.

After refusing his request for food, Lukman used his leg to kick the pap, bean cake, bean paste and the oil she was using for frying.

When the charges were read to the defendant, he pleaded guilty, but told the court that he was angry and hungry when he committed the offence.

Following the defendant’s pleas of guilt, the Khadi, Usman Haruna Usman, ordered that he should be remanded in prison and adjourned the case to Monday, September 4, 2023.

In another development, a Sharia Court in Kano, on Tuesday, August 8, ordered that a 23-year-old man, identified as Abdulwahab Yusuf, who pleaded guilty to stealing cow skin worth ₦‎8,500, be remanded in a correction centre.

The police charged Yusuf, who lives in Tukuntawa Quarters, Kano State, with theft, after robbing one Fatihu Auwal of her cow skin.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

