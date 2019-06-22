Police operatives in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja have reportedly arrested a man, Mustapha Aliyu with the freshly severed head a 3-yr-old boy, identified as Usman Awalu, Punch reports.

During interrogation, Aliyu confessed to the police that he had beheaded four children.

According to Punch, the suspect said he was paid N170,000 for every male head and N160,000 for the female head he supplied to his boss, who is at large.

The 22-yr-old man also confessed that he had so far supplied his boss, four human heads.

The Commissioner of Police in charge of the Federal Capital Territory, Bala Ciroma, while parading the suspects and others in Abuja on Friday, June 21, 2019, said the suspect took his victims from some villages around the FCT.

“On May 19, 2019, around 2.30pm, police operatives arrested Aliyu in possession of a freshly severed head of a three-year-old boy who was later identified as Usman Awalu of Rugan Fulani, close to Leleyi village in Kwali Area Council.

“The suspect confessed that prior to his arrest, he had beheaded four children and gave their heads to his master who is now at large. According to him, he was paid N170,000 for every male and N160,000 for every female victim. Effort is being intensified to arrest his master who is currently at large,” the CP said.

Aliyu confessed he had gone to villages like Sheda, Kwali, Kilankwa, Gwako and Leleyi villages, in the Kwali Area Council of the FCT to behead children.