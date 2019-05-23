On the night of Wednesday, May 22, a business simply identified as Chima was allegedly beheaded by a group of gunmen that invaded his residence at Rumuekini community in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Punch reports that the victim was shot and killed before he was beheaded by his assailants in the presence of his wife.

A witness who pleaded anonymity told Punch that the incident happened around 11:30 pm.

The witness added that the gunmen put off the victim’s generator in order to lure him out of his house.

Expectedly, the victim came out to check the generator and was accosted by the gunmen who according to Punch shot, killed and beheaded him.

“The incident is shocking. Last night, Chima sat outside with his brothers and friends at a joint on the school road.

“Later around 11:00 p.m., we heard that he was attacked in his house. We heard that the killers turned off his generator and when he went outside to find out what happened to the generator, he was attacked.

“Immediately he came out, the boys shot him. He managed to run back into his house with the bullet, but the boys followed him, killed him and cut off his head,” the source said.

Another source who spoke to the Newspaper about the incident explained that the gunmen ordered the man’s wife to bring a knife after they had killed her husband.

According to Punch, the gunmen reportedly beheaded the deceased with a kitchen knife and asked his wife to take the head a bucket into a waiting car before they zoomed off.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Rivers State Nnamdi Omoni has confirmed the incident.