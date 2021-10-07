Man arraigned for attempting to rape his 15-year-old daughter

Mchiave said the defendant made an attempt twice to rape his daughter.

She said that when the victim reported the incident to her mother, he beat her up.

The offence, she said, contravened the provisions of sections 355, 248 and 95 of the Penal Code Law of Benue State.

Magistrate Adah Odeh admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100, 000 with one surety in the like sum, who must reside within the jurisdiction of the court.