Man, 30, docked over alleged break-in

News Agency Of Nigeria

Famuyiwa alleged that the defendant, with others still at large, broke into the home of one Sunday Ndubuisi and was caught while attempting to steal.

Nigerian court (GlobalTimes)

Udeh, whose address was not provided, is facing a five-count charge bordering on conspiracy, unlawful break-in, intent to commit felony, stealing and malicious damage.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Adegeshin Famuyiwa, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on June 5 at about 1 a.m. at Unity Street in the Ajegunle area of Ikorodu, Lagos.

Famuyiwa alleged that the defendant, with others still at large, broke into the home of one Sunday Ndubuisi and was caught while attempting to steal.

She told the court that the defendant also damaged some property while breaking into the house.

According to the prosecutor, the offences contravened Sections 411, 307(c), 308(1), 287 and 399(1) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Mr A.O. Ogbe, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200,000, with two sureties in like sum.

Ogbe ordered that the addresses of the sureties be verified.

He adjourned the case until July 20 for mention.

News Agency Of Nigeria

