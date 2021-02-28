LUSH HAIR ACADEMY in collaboration with the Lagos Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Development will be taking the classes at MAKE-ME professional institute, Surulere, Lagos - a popular hair dressing centre with a pedigree of untainted reputation and unrivalled service delivery in Lagos State.

Lush Hair opens free hair styling academy

The workshop is designed for all Nigerian youths who want to sharpen their skills and learn about ways to enhance their creativity in professional hair making/styling from experts who already have made remarkable impact in the industry.

The program aims at keeping potential students updated on the latest hair styles, trends, products, equipment-handling, and styling techniques etc.

According to the brand Manager, Lush Hair, Ritambhara Kakkar in a statement said that the initiative was borne out of the realization that lots of Nigerian youth who are unemployed still have the zeal to become entrepreneurs.

However, due to some constraints they cannot start on their own. In view of this, we decided to encourage youth who we recognize as the future of the nation, with a vocational training opportunity to start up a profitable business.

On the other hand, existing stylists who may want to sharpen their skills to build on previous knowledge are equally welcome to participate at no cost.

The academy is a weekly programme which will run through the end of the year. Minimum of 40 students will be taken per class for 40 weeks.

“Another advantage of this training is that several celebrity hair stylists are already on board to coach through different aspects of hair styling throughout the year, such as; Braiding, Natural Hair Styling, Crotchet Styling, Bridal Hair Styling, Ghana Weaving etc. The opportunity to learn from industry professionals will provide deep insight as to what it takes to be successful on the job” she noted.

To further lend credence to the project, the Lagos Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty alleviation has formally endorsed the Lush Hair Academy congratulating the brand on initiating yet another gigantic stride towards impacting people’s lives positively.

L-R; Public Relations Manager, Tolaram Group, Mrs. Omotayo Abiodun, Mrs. Bukola Igbokwe, Managing Director, Make Me Beauty Place, Ritambhara Kakkar, Brand Manager- Lush Hair, Sponsorship Manager, Tolaram Group, Mr. Opeyemi Awojobi during the formal launch of Lush Hair Styling Academy in Lagos.

According to Mrs. Cecilia Bolaji Dada, Honourable Commissioner, Lagos State Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, who was ably represented by the ministry’s director, Mrs. Olufunke Shyllon, this is certainly a life-transforming empowerment opportunity which does not present itself all the time, so participants are hereby advised to take advantage of this to establish a sustainable future.

To register into the program, interested applicants are advised to follow Lush Hair’s social media pages and click on link in bio or call 070058744247 for further enquiries.

