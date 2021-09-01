Lush Hair awarded Nigeria Choice Best Hair Brand of the Year Award.

Pulse Nigeria

It was a double-pronged event in one night, the Nigeria choice Award and award ceremony for the Nigeria Most Pretty Queen pageant. Nigeria Choice Awards is an annual celebration of the most distinguished brands and individuals in all sectors who have enormously contributed to mankind and the development of Africa and have exhibited true excellence in creative arts.

Commenting on the awards, the Brand Manager, Lush Hair, Ritambhara Kakkar says “This award is a vindication of the great work the brand team has been doing over time. It is a call for us to keep doing what we are doing right, not only in producing contemporary beauty products but also in encouraging personal styles that inspire confidence in the African woman.

Here is an appreciation going out to the organizer of this auspicious event for finding us worthy of the award."

Lush Hair supported the winner of the Nigeria Most Pretty Queen contest 2021, Ms. Okikioluwa Taiwo, with a hundred thousand Naira along with special branded gift boxes for her and other contestants. Invited guests were not left out in the generosity as everyone present went back home with goody bags.

