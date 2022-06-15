Lovers under drug influence walk naked on Lagos street, attempt suicide

In a video making rounds on social media, the lovers were seen unclad when residents gathered on them to stop them from walking.

“They are walking inside VGC, I kid you not, this is not a joke,” a resident who recorded them on video stated.

It was gathered that some residents of the estate mobilized themselves to the lovers’ house. On their arrival, they saw bloodstains on their bed, as the lovers had inflicted injuries on their wrists and necks in an attempt to kill themselves.

“If you open this door, you will be cursed,” a message posted on the door leading to the lovers’ apartment read.

Confirming the incident, Chairman, VGC, Gihan Mbelu said it happened on Saturday, June 11, 2022, adding that the lovers were under the influence of drugs.

On steps taken so far, Mbelu revealed that they were taken to a hospital but discharged after two days.

“The incident happened around 8pm on Saturday. Before I got there, passersby had already taken pictures and made a video of the two young people. I am using this medium to tell people to stay away from drugs,” he added.