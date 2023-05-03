Lovers fight at funeral, push peacemaker to d*ath

The incident happened on Friday, April 28, 2023, as Adesoji Adesida attempted to settle the fight between the lovers.

Following the incident, operatives of the Ondo Police Command arrested Akinwale for pushing Adesida to his death.

“As the two lovers were fighting, the deceased tried to intervene, but out of anger, he (Akinwale) pushed the deceased and he fell and lost consciousness.

“He was immediately rushed to a hospital where he was confirmed dead,” an eyewitness, who spoke on the incident, was quoted as saying.

Confirming the incident, Ondo Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Funmilayo Odunlami said the suspect is now in custody following his arrest, adding that an investigation is ongoing on the matter.

“The suspect has been arrested and an investigation has commenced into the incident,” the PPRO said.

In a similar development, one Nyagh Isaiah has been remanded for the alleged murder of his co-worker, Kingsley Kator, in the Mushin area of Lagos State.

Magistrate P.E Nwaka of a Yaba Magistrates’ Court in Lagos remanded the 35-year-old on one count of murder.

Thomas Nurudeen, the prosecutor, told the court that the defendant committed the crime on Sunday, April 9, around 1 pm in the Ojuelegba area of Lagos State.