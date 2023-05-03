The sports category has moved to a new website.
Lovers fight at funeral, push peacemaker to d*ath

Damilare Famuyiwa

The deceased was trying to separate a fight between one Rafiu Akinwale when he was pushed. He reportedly collapsed and died thereafter.

Lovers fight at funeral, push peacemaker to d*ath (Image illustration - credit: 123RF)
The incident happened on Friday, April 28, 2023, as Adesoji Adesida attempted to settle the fight between the lovers.

Following the incident, operatives of the Ondo Police Command arrested Akinwale for pushing Adesida to his death.

“As the two lovers were fighting, the deceased tried to intervene, but out of anger, he (Akinwale) pushed the deceased and he fell and lost consciousness.

“He was immediately rushed to a hospital where he was confirmed dead,” an eyewitness, who spoke on the incident, was quoted as saying.

Confirming the incident, Ondo Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Funmilayo Odunlami said the suspect is now in custody following his arrest, adding that an investigation is ongoing on the matter.

The suspect has been arrested and an investigation has commenced into the incident,” the PPRO said.

In a similar development, one Nyagh Isaiah has been remanded for the alleged murder of his co-worker, Kingsley Kator, in the Mushin area of Lagos State.

Magistrate P.E Nwaka of a Yaba Magistrates’ Court in Lagos remanded the 35-year-old on one count of murder.

Thomas Nurudeen, the prosecutor, told the court that the defendant committed the crime on Sunday, April 9, around 1 pm in the Ojuelegba area of Lagos State.

Nurudeen added that the deceased was murdered while the two of them were fighting each other using arms and a broken bottle.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

