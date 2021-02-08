A lecturer of the Kwara State College of Health Technology, Opashola Abdullahi, has pleaded guilty to one count charge bordering on romance scam.

The lecturer had been arrested with 31 other internet fraudsters in Offa in September 2020, according to submissions made by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) during his arraignment before the Kwara State High Court, Ilorin on Monday, February 8, 2021.

Abdullahi was accused of personating a woman using the alias of Devin Snow with the intent to induce one Eugene Myvett to send him US$200 (N75,800).

The anti-graft agency said the false representation was a violation of Section 95 of the Penal Code, and punishable under Section 324 of the same law.

"Our findings revealed that the defendant created an email address which he was using to defraud unsuspecting victims.

"During a search executed in his house, we recovered an Infinix Nokia phone which he used as instrumentality of the crime," the EFCC said.

The defendant pleaded guilty to the charge, prompting EFCC counsel, Andrew Akoja, to ask the court to convict him.

Justice Adenike Akinpelu fixed February 23 for ruling on the case, with an order for the defendant to remain in EFCC custody.