LASG orders closure of all Chrisland schools amid sex scandal

This writer understands that Chrisland School had been a subject of debate on social media since Sunday, April 17, when Ubi Franklin, a Music Executive, alleged that his friend’s daughter was allegedly raped on a trip to Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), which she went for alongside her peers.

In a letter addressed to the parents of the girl, Chrisland School countered the claim that she was raped, saying she willfully participated in a truth-or-dare game.

However, a statement signed by the Ministry of Education Office of Education Quality Assurance, and the Ministry of Youth and Social Development Ministry of Justice, LASG disclosed that the criminal allegation had been escalated to the Commissioner of Police in the state, as an investigation of the matter had commenced.

The statement read partly, “In view of the allegations, we are committed to ensuring that adequate medical and pscyho social support is provided.

“This is to reassure members of the public of the State Government’s commitment to safety and child protection, especially in ensuring that all child-centered institutions within the state, formulate and implement policies and systems that are compliant with the Executive Order (NO.EO/AA08 of 2016), Lagos State Safeguarding and Child Protection Program.

“We also use this medium to remind the general public that any person who engages in any visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct involving a child, commits an offence and is liable to custodial sentence of fourteen (14) years. This includes “producing, distributing, receiving, or possessing an image of child pornography.

“In the meantime, all Chrisland schools within Lagos State are hereby closed, pending further investigations.”