ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Lagos traditional worshippers accuse police of ₦258,000 extortion

Damilare Famuyiwa

The traditionalists said they were arrested, and tagged ritualists for being in possession of cowries, and palm kernel.

Police tagged them ritualists because they were in possession of cowries [The Guardian]
Police tagged them ritualists because they were in possession of cowries [The Guardian]

Recommended articles

The traditionalists said the policemen extorted them of a sum of ₦258,000 for being in possession of a bowl containing cowries and palm kernel.

According to one of the victims, Idowu, the incident happened on Saturday, March 2, 2024, in the Ijegun area of Lagos State.

The traditionalists were said to be driving along the Ikotun-Ijegun road when the officers attached to the state Commissioner of Police Tactical Unit allegedly flagged them down for a stop and search.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adejuwon said the police searched their car and found a white bowl containing cowries and palm kernel which one of them just took delivery of from his father, adding that the officers, after seeing this, tagged them as ritualists and took them to the Ijegun Oja Police Station where they were allegedly made to pay the sum of ₦258,000.

His words: “One of us whose father is a traditionalist based in Osun State sent a white bowl containing cowries and palm kernel to him in Lagos. We collected them around 5 pm and were on our way home when the officers stopped us. They searched the vehicle and did not find anything except the bowl which was in a white nylon. After explaining how we came about it to them, they immediately tagged us as ritualists.

"When they asked us to give them the bowl, my friend initially declined and told them it was not meant to be opened as instructed by his father but had to be opened for them to see to prove it was not an exhibit. But they later forcefully collected it from us.

Oyelami, who equally gave an account of what transpired, stated that the police officers handcuffed the three of them and took them to the station along the Ijagemo area of the community.

He claimed that they were detained for over four hours, while the officers threatened to lock them up before they later demanded money from them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lagos Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed that he was aware of the development, adding that the matter had been referred to the Complaint Response Unit.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

I am a politician - Aisha Yesufu declares after years of denial

I am a politician - Aisha Yesufu declares after years of denial

FG defends Nigeria's decision to accept food donations from war-torn Ukraine

FG defends Nigeria's decision to accept food donations from war-torn Ukraine

Kwara assembly confirms Abolore as commissioner in State Executive Council

Kwara assembly confirms Abolore as commissioner in State Executive Council

Ododo promises to invest more in quality education ahead of 100 Days in Office

Ododo promises to invest more in quality education ahead of 100 Days in Office

NUJ Kebbi rejects Governor Idris' 3 members limit on Govt house coverage

NUJ Kebbi rejects Governor Idris' 3 members limit on Govt house coverage

My concern is what Lagosians want - Lawmaker begins 13km road reconstruction

My concern is what Lagosians want - Lawmaker begins 13km road reconstruction

Miyetti Allah president's plea for release from DIA custody set for March 13

Miyetti Allah president's plea for release from DIA custody set for March 13

Benue State witnesses 39,000 cases of GBV over 13 years across 22 LGAs

Benue State witnesses 39,000 cases of GBV over 13 years across 22 LGAs

Former Ondo SSG drops gubernatorial bid, backs Sen Ibrahim for APC ticket

Former Ondo SSG drops gubernatorial bid, backs Sen Ibrahim for APC ticket

Pulse Sports

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury

Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury

I don't want him punished — Greenwood opens up on feelings after Bellingham's alleged name-calling

I don't want him punished — Greenwood opens up on feelings after Bellingham's alleged name-calling

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Passengers deny they were in boat race when Monday night accident happened

Passengers deny they were in boat race when Monday night accident happened

The defendants have been granted bail in the sum of ₦100,000 each (image used for illustration) [Within Nigeria]

2 people land in court trouble for slapping, intimidating 2 police officers

He tried to cover up his tracks, but he didn’t do it [Celestial Church of Christ Kaduna1 Basilica Headquarters Kabala-Doki/Facebook]

Assistant pastor kills pastor with screwdriver, sets him ablaze after

The new Olofin Adimula of Ado-Odo, Oba Idris Olushola Adebowale Lamidi-Osolo [Pulse]

35-yr-old prince ascends his ancestor’s throne 111 years after his progenitor’s death