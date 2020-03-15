Following an explosion that rocked the Abule Ado area of Lagos on Sunday, March 15, 2020, over 20 students of Bethlehem Girls High School are reportedly trapped in their dormitory.

According to TheCable, some of the students have been taken to hospital, while officials are still trying to get others out.

A resident who spoke to the news platform said “It’s been difficult getting the students and teachers out.”

Another resident said people are still trapped in affected buildings, adding that the area where the incident happened has only one exit.

He said, “Lives have been lost, properties including houses and cars. When we heard the explosion this morning, it was as if aeroplane fell on our building.”

A video posted on Instagram by Instablog9ja shows some of the students being rescued by residents of the area.

Also speaking on the incident, Chairman of Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area (LGA), Valentine Buraimoh said about three schools were affected.

“Churches were also affected. We have been able to rescue some but more are still trapped in the buildings.

“We have called LASEMA and they are on their way, but our men are still on ground trying to rescue as many as they can,” he said.

However, contrary to claims that the explosion was caused by vandals, Buraimoh said the explosion could not have been caused by vandals because the area is being monitored by soldiers stationed 30 metres away.

He said, “What we know is that there is a technical fault around the pipeline which led to the explosion.

“It is not human. The soldiers didn’t see any vandal come close to the area. And some of the eyewitnesses that were in the area before the explosion happened said they observe that there was a gas leakage before the whole place went on fire.”