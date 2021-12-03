RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Lagos CP orders immediate investigation into Sylvester’s death

Authors:

bayo wahab

The Lagos State Government has also ordered that Dowen College be shut down pending the outcome of investigations.

Sylvester Oromoni was a student of Dowen College. (Punch)
Sylvester Oromoni was a student of Dowen College. (Punch)

Commissioner of Police in Lagos, Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered an immediate investigation into the controversial death of Sylvester Oromoni, who was a boarding student of Dowen College, Lekki, Lagos.

Recommended articles

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Adekunle Ajisebutu made this known in a chat with Punch on Friday, December 3, 2021.

Sylvester, a Junior Secondary School 2 pupil was reported to have died from the injuries he sustained during an assault by his schoolmates, who wanted to initiate him into cultism.

But the management of the school had denied the claim, saying the 12-yr-old boy died after sustaining an injury during a football match.

However, the father of the deceased student, Sylvester Oromoni Snr, disagreed with the school’s position on his son’s death.

Oromoni said his son fingered five boys whom he said were allegedly involved in the bullying of his son.

While the incident continues to generate conversations on social media, the force PPRO in Lagos confirmed to Punch that no arrest has been made yet on the case.

“I am not aware but I am aware that the CP (Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu) has ordered immediate investigation into the incident even though it was not reported to the police,” Ajisebutu said.

Meanwhile, Lagos State Government has ordered that Dowen College be shut down pending the outcome of an investigation into Sylvester’s controversial death.

Authors:

bayo wahab bayo wahab

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Dowen College: Atiku demands justice for Sylvester

Dowen College: Atiku demands justice for Sylvester

Gov Ayade of Cross River won't join southern governors to ban open grazing

Gov Ayade of Cross River won't join southern governors to ban open grazing

44 people die of COVID-19 in Akwa Ibom – Official

44 people die of COVID-19 in Akwa Ibom – Official

Senate accuses powerful Nigerians of delaying AMCON’s recovery effort

Senate accuses powerful Nigerians of delaying AMCON’s recovery effort

Gov Umahi has no plans to return to PDP – APC says

Gov Umahi has no plans to return to PDP – APC says

CAN loses bid to overturn CAMA as court dismisses suit against CAC, Trade Minister

CAN loses bid to overturn CAMA as court dismisses suit against CAC, Trade Minister

Pope Francis appoints Nigeria's Bishop Badejo Vatican Communications’ Dicastery

Pope Francis appoints Nigeria's Bishop Badejo Vatican Communications’ Dicastery

WTO DG, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala calls for vaccine equity

WTO DG, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala calls for vaccine equity

Nigerian youths not ready for leadership positions – APC member

Nigerian youths not ready for leadership positions – APC member

Trending

Doctor and nurse suspended for having sex, moaning and disturbing patients who're in pain

Doctor & nurse suspended for having sex, moaning loud & disturbing patients who're in pain

Police save little boy who hid inside aeroplane’s engine to travel abroad (video)

Police pick up a boy who hid inside an aeroplane’s engine to travel abroad (video)

Serious prayer & tongue-speaking by passengers as aeroplane develops fault mid-air (video)

Tongue-speaking passengers seek God’s intervention as aeroplane develops fault mid-air (video)

20-year-old lady who sued doctor for allowing her to be born has won the case

20-year-old lady who sued doctor for allowing her to be born wins the case