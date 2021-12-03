Lagos CP orders immediate investigation into Sylvester’s death

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Adekunle Ajisebutu made this known in a chat with Punch on Friday, December 3, 2021.

Sylvester, a Junior Secondary School 2 pupil was reported to have died from the injuries he sustained during an assault by his schoolmates, who wanted to initiate him into cultism.

But the management of the school had denied the claim, saying the 12-yr-old boy died after sustaining an injury during a football match.

However, the father of the deceased student, Sylvester Oromoni Snr, disagreed with the school’s position on his son’s death.

Oromoni said his son fingered five boys whom he said were allegedly involved in the bullying of his son.

While the incident continues to generate conversations on social media, the force PPRO in Lagos confirmed to Punch that no arrest has been made yet on the case.

“I am not aware but I am aware that the CP (Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu) has ordered immediate investigation into the incident even though it was not reported to the police,” Ajisebutu said.