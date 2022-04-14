Lady in trouble after raising false kidnap and rape alarm on Twitter

“I’m being kidnapped guys. I’m being raped. Number 78 Obayan Street, Pako, Akoka, Lagos,” Toyosi wrote via her @_misteriouss handle. Although, the post has now been deleted.

Shortly after the tweet went viral, with many Twitter users tagging the Lagos State Police Command for swift intervention, Toyosi debunked her claim of kidnap and rape, as she tendered a public apology for the false alarm.

Pulse Nigeria

Corroborating Toyosi’s claim that the rape and kidnap alarm was false, a Twitter user @ManLikeIcey shared a WhatsApp conversation with the alarmist’s brother, who outrightly expressed his disappointment.

“I thought she’s wise. She’s a very stupid girl. She’s part of those allowing people to do rubbish on Twitter. If they want to drag her, they should drag her life. Thank God I’m not even following her. What kind of clout is she chasing?. I was sleeping when I got a call from someone that narrated the incident to me. My wife was calling me to call the police, do this and do that… only to call Tolani, who told me that she was playing with someone and it was the person’s address she posted,” her brother said in the released WhatsApp conversation.

Toyosi’s rape and kidnap alarm has, however, attracted the attention of the Lagos Police Command, which quickly drafted his men to the address posted.

Following the arrival of the police officers, the alarmist and occupants of the residential address posted have been taken into custody for interrogation.

When this writer reached out to Lagos Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Olumuyiwa Adejobi, for confirmation of the arrest, he didn’t pick his call nor replied to the text sent to him.