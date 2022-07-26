RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Lady dragged to court in Lagos for beating her brother’s wife

The accused, according to a police prosecutor, inflicted serious injuries on his brother’s wife as she beat her to a pulp.

One Oluchi Mbadugha, has been dragged before an Ogba Magistrates’ Court, Ogba, Lagos State, for beating Christian Precious, her brother’s wife.

The 29-year-old, according to the charge sheet, had on Thursday, May 12, 2022, descended on Precious and gave her the beating of her life.

In the course of the beating, Precious was said to have sustained different degrees of injuries as her lower lip was cut as well.

“That you, Oluchi Mbadugha, on May 12, 2022, around 9.30am on Sunday Farm Estate, Dopemu, Agege, in the Lagos Magisterial District, did unlawfully inflict wound on one Christian Precious by cutting her lower lip and causing her permanent injury,” the charge sheet read.

In her argument, Josephine Ikhayere, a police prosecutor, said the offence was punishable under Section 246(a) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.

The case was, however, adjourned till Tuesday, September 20, 2022, for defense.

Meanwhile, a 29-year-old ex-convict Taiwo Elijah, and two others, have been paraded before journalists for stealing three motorcycles in Kwara State.

The other suspects were identified as Abifarin Sunday, 35, and Wasiu Ismail, 30.

The motorcycles were stolen in Oro, Irepodun local government area of the state and Ogbomoso, Oyo state.

Parading the suspects in Ilorin, Kwara capital, the spokesperson of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in the state, Olasunkanmi Ayeni said Elijah just returned from prison.

“The suspects conspired together and went to Ogbomoso to sell the motor bikes and our men went after them. After thorough investigations, they were able to arrest them. Both Abifarin Sunday and Taiwo Elijah were arrested in Oro, while Wasiu Ismail was arrested in Ilorin,” he added.

The suspects would all be charged to court for prosecution.

Authors:

Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

