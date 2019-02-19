Joseph was charged to court after he was arrested following a complaint by one Ibrahim Mukhtar who alleged that he entered his shop located in Jabi and stole the polish on February 13.

During the hearing, prosecutor, Ijeoma Ukagha, told the court that the defendant was caught as he was trying to take the stolen item away.

Ukagha said the defendant has been stealing from the shop since 2018. He added that during investigation, it was discovered that he had stolen other goods worth N17,000 from the same shop.

The judge, Inuwa Maiwada, sentenced him to four weeks in prison but also gave the convict an option of N3,000 fine and warned him to be of good behaviour.