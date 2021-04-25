King's College decaying facilities worry PTA as it elects new executives

The all-boys college was founded in 1909 under the British Act.

Ameh made the promise shortly after election as the PTA chairman.

He said that the aim of PTA in schools included supporting government efforts in providing quality teaching and learning environment and encouraging teachers to do their best.

”King’s College is a brand. A lot of corporate bodies want to identify themselves with the college, but there must be something concrete in place to make this happen.

”It is an institution that has produced a lot of respected Nigerians, who have made their marks in their various areas of endeavour, both at home and abroad.

”PTA must not be seen as a place where people go and enrich themselves, but rather a place to serve,” he said.

The chairman said that parents were partners with government in building a better future for students and a better nation.

”Based on this premise, therefore, I will like to say that my team will hit the ground running by seeking a PPP to rebrand our esteemed college, especially in the area of accommodation for both staff and students.

”Today is a great day, a day we have all been longing for. We are happy with the outcome and we give thanks to God for making it possible.

”One of the major challenges faced by this great old college is that of decay of infrastructure.

“We are getting down to work immediately by collaborating with the school management in identifying the major areas of intervention,” he said.

Ameh promised to have an open-door administration and ensure transparency and accountability in the execution of PTA projects.

He said that the association would seek sponsorship in meeting some needs of the college.

In his remarks, the Principal of the college, Mr Andrew Agada, commended members of the PTA Electoral Committee for the success of the election.

He thanked teachers and parents for peaceful conduct.

He pledged to provide an enabling environment for a good work relationship with the new PTA executives.