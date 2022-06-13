Kidnapped photographer in Ebonyi regains freedom after paying ransom

It would be recalled that Nwube was kidnapped on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, around 7pm on Okigwe-Aba-Enugu Expressway.

Following his kidnap, Nwube was allowed to access his phone to disclose to journalists that he had been abducted.

In the course of the conversation, the photographer said his kidnappers wanted N50 million as ransom, adding that he needed help in raising the money to secure his freedom.

“I was kidnapped today, June 8 while returning to Abakaliki from Aba and I had some people in my car.

“Right now, they (kidnappers) are demanding N50 million as ransom, which I do not know how and when I can get such money. Please, I need help,” he told fellow journalists.

But three days after his kidnap, Nwube was released.

Confirming this development, Nwube’s neighbour Simion Ituma said his friend’s mother-in-law had also been released after the ransom was paid.

“Yes, he has been released, but right now, he is at the Ogwu Police Station, Awgu Local Government Area of Enugu State.

“He was taken to the police station to enable him to settle with the officers of the Nigeria Police. You know his car was taken to the police after he was abducted,” he added.