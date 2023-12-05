ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Kaduna Police arrest 4 suspects with 50kg Indian hemp

News Agency Of Nigeria

A gun was recovered from the suspected drug dealers when the operatives raided their base.

Kaduna Police arrest 4 suspects with 50kg Indian hemp (Anaedoonline)
Kaduna Police arrest 4 suspects with 50kg Indian hemp (Anaedoonline)

Recommended articles

According to the Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Mansur Hassan, a gun was recovered from the suspected drug dealers when the operatives raided their base.

Hassan told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Kaduna that the arrest followed actionable intelligence received from a good Samaritan in the community on December 4.

On getting the information, our operatives mobilised to the area where four suspects were arrested and one locally made gun recovered in the house,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hassan however said the police were on the trail of the principal suspect. The command spokesman the four suspects would be prosecuted upon completion of ongoing investigation.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Governor Makinde presents ₦434.2bn for 2024 budget proposal for Oyo State

Governor Makinde presents ₦434.2bn for 2024 budget proposal for Oyo State

Supreme Court dismisses PDP application seeking Gov Uzodimma’s removal

Supreme Court dismisses PDP application seeking Gov Uzodimma’s removal

Mauritania’s former president, Aziz jailed 5 years for money laundering, illicit enrichment

Mauritania’s former president, Aziz jailed 5 years for money laundering, illicit enrichment

Yobe Government sensitises people with special needs to fighting Gender Based Violence

Yobe Government sensitises people with special needs to fighting Gender Based Violence

NNPP strategises ahead of 2025 Anambra guber election

NNPP strategises ahead of 2025 Anambra guber election

Emir sympathises with drone attack victims, calls for calm in the community

Emir sympathises with drone attack victims, calls for calm in the community

Tinubu reacts to bombing of over 80 Kaduna villagers by Nigerian Army

Tinubu reacts to bombing of over 80 Kaduna villagers by Nigerian Army

Israel plans to flood Gaza strip tunnels with seawater

Israel plans to flood Gaza strip tunnels with seawater

Court orders retrieval of govt vehicles taken away by former Zamfara governor

Court orders retrieval of govt vehicles taken away by former Zamfara governor

Pulse Sports

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce: Track legend signs mouthwatering deal with luxurious wristwatch brand

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce: Track legend signs mouthwatering deal with luxurious wristwatch brand

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman reportedly bags $20,000,000 endorsement deal

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman reportedly bags $20,000,000 endorsement deal

She needs a break - Super Falcons coach explains Ashleigh Plumptre's absence from team

She needs a break - Super Falcons coach explains Ashleigh Plumptre's absence from team

Sergio Ramos makes Champions League history 31 years after Daniel Amokachi

Sergio Ramos makes Champions League history 31 years after Daniel Amokachi

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Thieves forced to drink crates of alcohol they stole from a store amid flogging

Thieves forced to drink crates of alcohol they stole from a store [video]

8 month-old baby thrown into the Indian Ocean at Likoni Ferry by mother rescued alive

8-month-old baby thrown into the Indian Ocean by mother at Likoni Ferry rescued

LGBTQ

Mother of two accused of being a lesbian in Ashaiman

Kaduna Electric apprehends suspected energy thief at night raid (Punch Newspapers)

Kaduna Electric apprehends suspected energy thief at night raid