Kaduna Police arrest 4 suspects with 50kg Indian hemp

According to the Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Mansur Hassan, a gun was recovered from the suspected drug dealers when the operatives raided their base.

Hassan told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Kaduna that the arrest followed actionable intelligence received from a good Samaritan in the community on December 4.

“On getting the information, our operatives mobilised to the area where four suspects were arrested and one locally made gun recovered in the house,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT