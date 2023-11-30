ADVERTISEMENT
Kaduna Electric apprehends suspected energy thief at night raid

News Agency Of Nigeria

The suspect resorted to illegal reconnection instead of settling the outstanding bill.

Kaduna Electric apprehends suspected energy thief at night raid
Kaduna Electric apprehends suspected energy thief at night raid (Punch Newspapers)

It allegedly caught one Opafola Abiodun of No. 18 Mopa Road, Kaduna in the act. This was contained in a statement signed by the Head Corporate communications of the company, Abdulaziz Abdullahi, on Thursday.

It alleged that Abiodun had been tapping electricity from the 11KV Leventis Feeder and was caught in an external by-pass on meter number 04190482713. According to the Head of Unit, Non-MD Metering, Mr. U.A. Gumel, Opafola was disconnected from the power supply on September 28, and charged ₦104,823.

The booking letter, duly acknowledged by Abubakar with GSM: 07056646853 on November 29, serves as a legal document confirming the charges, Gumel said.

Gumel also pointed out that instead of settling the outstanding amount, Abiodun resorted to illegal reconnection, primarily during the evening and night hours.

Surveillance personnel on a routine monitoring operation caught him red-handed on November 24; prompt action was taken, and the matter was reported to the police, leading to his arrest.

“The case is currently under the jurisdiction of Kaduna Electric’s security unit, preparing for prosecution.

“In response to the repeated offences, a second charge of ₦92,774.39 has been booked against the accused.

It stated that the incidence underscored Kaduna Electric’s unwavering commitment to contending illegal activities within its service area and ensuring a fair and lawful distribution of electricity to all customers.

News Agency Of Nigeria

