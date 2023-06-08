Jigawa woman finds husband hanging from ceiling in their bedroom

Spokesman of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Jigawa, Adamu Shehu, stated this in Dutse on Thursday.

He stated that Sanigoga’s spouse found him hanging from the ceiling in their bedroom on Wednesday as she returned from a social visit.

He added that the spouse reported that Sanigoga, a photographer, dropped her off at a relative’s house on Wednesday at about 2 p.m. with a promise to return in the evening to take her home.

After waiting for long and he did not show up, she called his cell phone several times, but there was no response and she decided to take a commercial motorcycle back home.

She added that she met the house under lock and solicited the assistance of the commercial motorcyclist to scale over the fence to unlock the main entrance.

“Upon opening the door, she saw her husband’s motorcycle parked in an unusual manner. She hurried inside where she met his body hanging from the ceiling of their bedroom.

“She lost consciousness and passed out at the horrific sight and it was the motorcyclist who shouted for help before neighbours rushed to the scene,’’ she told the NSCDC.

The corpse was rushed to a hospital where a medical practitioner certified Sanigoga dead on arrival.

An investigation by the NSCDC showed that a bedside drawer was used on top of a wide bed to reach the ceiling where a rope was tied to a hook.

Shehu stated that Sanigoga’s close associates told the NSCDC that he had a relapsing mental disorder.

The couple got married about four months ago and had been living happily together before the incident, neighbours said.