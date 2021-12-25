RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Jack and The Beats 2021- A Celebration of Artform

The top two mixes for the night were Jack Daniel's & Coke and Jack Honey & Apple Juice.

It is no longer news that Jack And The Beats 2021 with Adekunle Gold which was held two weeks ago was a great event. The music was impeccably performed, the BBQ was truly southern and the cocktails were specular.

Today, we are celebrating the amazing cocktails and the distinguished men at the Jack Daniel’s Bar. The top two mixes for the night were Jack Daniel’s & Coke and Jack Honey & Apple Juice.

Jack & Coke, two of America’s greatest, mixed immaculately and served chilled was simply appropriate for the night. A balance of the bold flavours of Jack Daniel’s and the refreshing cola taste of Coke. It would have been easy to assume that this would be the crowd’s favourite but that title was shared with Apple Bee.

Apple Bee, the appropriate name for Jack Daniel’s Honey & Apple Juice. Real honey in whisky to deliver a liquid that is authentically Jack is what Jack Daniel’s Honey is. When mixed with Apple Juice as the Jack Daniel’s bar experts did, it becomes an explosion of flavours.

When we asked the Jack Bar Team to specify the proportions, their response was, ‘’Why not be adventurous, take the time to mix as you want, tasting along the way until you find the blend that most works for you’’.

We leave you with the charge to elevate both moments alone and with friends with the cocktail recipes above. Just like those distinguished bar men have said, we challenge you to be adventurous.

To find out more about Jack Daniel’s, follow @jackdaniels_ng on Instagram.

