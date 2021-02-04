Starting this February, MultiChoice Nigeria is offering new customers its DStv HD decoder, dish kit with one month Confam subscription at a new price of N9,900 from N18,600, while GOtv decoder, GOtenna with GOtv Jolli package subscription will now be available at N6,900 from N8,400.

DStv Confam is one of two recently improved DStv packages specially designed for the Nigerian family. With over 120 channels, DStv Confam offers the best of family time with international entertainment, kids, news and sports boasting of a range of channels including SuperSport La Liga, CBS Reality, FOX, BET and Cartoon Network.

GOtv Jolli, also a recently improved package on the DTT offering, offers a broad selection of over 68 local and international channels to choose from. Some of the channels available include SuperSport Football, ROK 2, Telemundo, FOX, Davinci Learning and Africa News.

According to the company, the price slash is part of its continuous efforts to lessen the economic impact of the ongoing pandemic and a reflection of its commitment to making quality entertainment more accessible to Nigerians.

“With this discount, we are lowering the entry barrier for new customers to get a DStv or GOtv decoder as staying connected to credible information and other quality programming can be comforting for many families during these trying times,” says Martin Mabutho, Chief Customer Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria.

The #DStvNewLowerPrice and #GOtvJOLLIForLess offers launched Monday, February 1st 2021 and will be available for a limited time only.

For more information about this discount visit www.dstvafrica.com and www.gotvafrica.com

*This is a featured post.