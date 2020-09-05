The most intentional smartphone brands make the extra effort to light up customers' faces, and if one were to draw a list, vivo would top the chart.

vivo entered the Nigerian smartphone marketplace in 2019. Since then, the smartphone company has organized activities that express its love for the end-user.

One such activity was the valentine gift pack that was given out to vivo customers earlier this year.

This time around, it is the Mega Giveaway Promo!!

Every Monday, for four weeks, starting from the 7th of September, vivo will be hosting a live raffle draw in an online mega giveaway promo.

Tons of prizes are up for grabs!

For the first three Mondays of the promo, lucky winners will go home with prizes such as a new vivo Y91C and a vivo gift bag filled with amazing gifts.

Then comes the MEGA DRAW on the 2nd of October 2020 by 12 noon.

Smart TVs, Double door refrigerators, generators, amongst other things, are available to be won then.

One notable fact about this vivo Mega Giveaway Promo is that one raffle ticket allows you to compete in the weekly raffle and the grand finale raffle draws.

In short, with just one vivo smartphone purchase in the month of September 2020, you can win from both the weekly live draws and Mega live draw.

It is a double win for you in the vivo Mega Giveaway Promo

Here's how to participate in the vivo Mega Giveaway Promo

STEP 1: Buy any vivo smartphone from any of the vivo-authorized retail stores.

STEP 2: Once you get it, a raffle draw ticket would be given to you. Fill the ticket correctly and submit the duplicate copy back to the sales agent at the store.

This ticket automatically qualifies you for both weekly, and grand MEGA draw.

STEP 3: Follow the vivo Nigeria fans club on facebook and share your vivo smartphone experience as that seals the deal for your inclusion in the live raffle draw.

vivo is always committed to making every customer smile.

Little wonder its phones have hastily become the smartphone of choice for many Nigerians in such a short space of time since their launch in the country.

To learn more about vivo's Mega Giveaway Promo, kindly check out vivo Nigeria on Instagram and Facebook.

