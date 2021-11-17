Is sports betting legal in Nigeria?

In short, sports betting is indeed legal in Nigeria and is enjoyed by a large section of the population. Sports betting sites in Nigeria are regulated by several bodies, namely the National Lottery Regulatory Commission and the Lagos State Lottery Board. After stringent checks and a variety of examinations surrounding the way in which a specific betting company might operate, licenses can be issued.

Common checks involve assessing a company’s financial situation and making sure that sports fans are enjoying a safe and secure service.

After all, people who indulge in sports betting are putting their hard-earned cash on the line as they aim to win big and bring in some additional funds. It is therefore vitally important that the betting companies in question are able to provide a safe and secure service, while also making sure that they’re capable of paying out large sums of money to any victorious bettors as and when they have to.

Plenty of options in 2021

With both the National Lottery Regulatory Commission and the Lagos State Lottery Board helping to shape the sports betting climate in Nigeria, the options for fans are now extensive. Many of the mainstream operators which are being enjoyed by millions of people in the country offer excellent services.

Registered bookmakers with a growing community of sports fans behind them include Bet9ja, 1xBet and Betway. These types of sites offer fans a massive selection of sports to bet on, from hyped up boxing events taking place in America to local Nigerian football clashes between the likes of Enyimba and Enugu Rangers. For fans of sport, the opportunities are virtually endless.

Online gambling laws in Nigeria

Over the past 20 years, online gambling options like sports betting have grown astronomically in terms of their popularity. As a result of online gambling’s rise to prominence in the country, a number of laws and regulatory bodies, like the aforementioned National Lottery Regulatory Commission and the Lagos State Lottery Board, were established.

These bodies are crucial in the overall governance of gambling in the country and help to control the gambling environment in Nigeria. For example, the National Lottery Act of 2005 and the Lagos State Lottery Law of 2004 (which was amended in 2008) are currently the most relevant laws overseeing gambling in Nigeria, but they could be altered at any time if the relevant authorities deem it necessary.

This type of regulation can only be positive for Nigerian bettors, allowing them to place bets in a safe and secure way, and with reputable sports betting sites too.

