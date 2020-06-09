Infinix’s newly launched HOT 9 inspires users to unlock “Unlimited Fun”

The newly launched device spins off from Infinix’s entertainment-centric smartphone collection and was launched with the intent to inspire users to unlock “Unlimited Fun” in their everyday life. As the newest model from Infinix’s HOT series, HOT 9 boasts of the most advanced features that could be sported on any smartphone within its price range.

These features include; a 6.6” HD+ Infinity-O Display, 5000mAh battery, DTS audio processing technology, 16MP AI Quad camera with Macro Lens, 8MP selfie camera, octa-core MediaTek MT6762D Processor and memory option of 128GB ROM + 4GB RAM.

Over the years, the HOT series have become a collection of favorites and must-haves for young adults including students and young entrepreneurs as well as lovers of entertainment as a result of its unique offerings that focus on intensifying users’ entertainment experience. This time, Infinix brings more heat to the blazing entertainment offered on previous versions of the HOT series through the HOT 9. Think of a very sunny afternoon at the beach or a freshly made meal served at a restaurant. Now, that’s the kind of “HOT” that this device is bringing to young consumers in terms of entertainment and all of this comes at an attractive price point.

To complement the sleek and trendy design of the HOT 9, Infinix throws in four gradient color options including; Quetzal Cyan, Midnight Black, Violet and Ocean Wave with a unique Gem Cut Texture. The different version device are priced at an enticing, industry-competitive options as follows: [Hot 9 (64GB+3GB) N57200, Hot 9 (32GB+2GB) N53800, H0T9 Play (32GB+2GB) N51200].

Concerning the release of the HOT 9, Benjamin Jiang, Managing Director of Infinix Mobility said, “As we expand the Infinix HOT series, we aim to provide the high quality of products and affordability that our customers have come to expect. Infinix is strongly connected with younger consumers’ trendsetting tendencies, interests and courageous self-expression. As they have inspired us, we hope that our products can further inspire them to seek endless fun and boldly express themselves in their communities. Using this philosophy, we have improved various features on HOT 9 to enhance user experience and allow them to seek out ‘unlimited fun’ within their life, no matter what that is.”

Blazing Entertainment with Infinity-O Display and DTS Sound

One of the key highlights of HOT 9 is its trendy 6.6" HD+ Infinity-O Display. The Infinity-O Display adopts a slimmer, bezel-less design, which allows it to achieve an expanded 90.5% screen-to-body ratio for a brilliant viewing experience. Users can enjoy the content that they wish to consume — all on a high-quality IPS display that creates true-to-life color representation. The screen also comes with 2.5D glasses for the edges, creating an elegant look and providing the device with a sleeker and softer feel suitable for easy handling.

In addition to this, a brand-new sound experience will be unlocked on the HOT 9 through DTS (Digital Theatre System) audio processing technology, providing core audio enhancements for stereo speaker devices, 5-band GEQ, high resolution audio support and a well-supported standard power AMP and Smart PA to deliver a smoother and more balanced sound effect. Users can also synchronize two or more devices together for a converged immersive sound. With Infinity-O Display and crisper sound effects, users can easily obtain a theatre like experience whether indoor or outdoor and be greatly inspired while fully immersing themselves into their favorite entertainment contents.

Fantastic Viewing Effect from HOT 9 Infinity-O Display

Stay Trendy with the HOT 9’s 16MP AI Quad Camera and Macro Lens

One of the notable features that makes HOT 9 stand out among mobile products within the same price range is the camera-- HOT 9 boasts a 16MP AI Quad Camera, F1.8 Aperture, capable of capturing 1.4nm pixels with an incredible depth of field and clarity. The device also comes with a Macro lens that enables users to get closer to the stunning subjects they want to capture without losing any rich detail. With the depth-sensing function, users will be able to take portrait shots with just the right amount of background blur for an artistic feel.

Users will be able to reflect on the memories they made along the way with HOT 9’s amazing camera capabilities. No matter whether it is a birthday celebration, a tasty meal, a group run or a breath-taking sunrise, users can record all these memorable scenes in vivid pictures. HOT 9 is also equipped with 8MP selfie camera that users can capture their unique beauty with just an instant tap. Meanwhile, selfie lovers can also express their unique beauty style while capturing images in AI Beauty Mode.

HOT 9 AI Quad Camera with Macro Lens

Long-lasting Battery Life to Support Non-stop Entertainment

The power capacity of HOT 9 has been improved by over 20% from the previous HOT series. With a 5000mAh Battery, HOT 9 can offer 4 days of battery life per charge, taking care of users’ power needs in the current fast-paced world without inconvenient delays. Users will not have to worry about plugging in their phone constantly, and can simply enjoy the tools that the HOT 9 offers them to increase the quality of their entertainment life - worry-free and without stopping. Even more interesting is the battery capacity of the HOT 9 play. The HOT 9 play is a variant of the HOT 9 and as expected it comes with some unique features of its own. One of which is an astonishing 6000mAh battery. This will guarantee a dream-like length of usage, possibly stretching beyond four days even for heavy gamers.

Smooth User Experience with Faster Processor and Latest Operating System.

As the new generation of the HOT series, HOT 9 comes with MediaTek MT6762D Processor - an upgrade from a Quad-core to Octa-core processor. It integrates eight ARM Cortex-A53 cores in two clusters with an increased transistor density, resulting in better efficiency in the management of power consumption, reduced heat generation, a sustained fluid performance and reliable user-experience.

HOT 9 will utilize the new XOS 6.0. which is faster, convenient and more efficient with improved features such as music sharing on YoParty app and the trendy, Dark Theme; a system wide dark mode that will be available on all Android 10 featured apps, reducing screen power consumption and eyestrain with a more aesthetically pleasing layout. On the storage front, HOT 9 boasts an upgraded 128GB ROM+ 4GB RAM memory option, providing users plenty of room for even the biggest mobile files. Security options on this device include, fingerprint and face unlock technology.

With all this powerful technology at their fingertips, users are empowered to search for what makes their life fun without having to pause or stop.

Infinix’s newly launched HOT 9 inspires users to unlock “Unlimited Fun”

Availability

The HOT 9 is available at all authorized mobile phone stores in Nigeria and is also up for sale on Xpark. To place an order Interested shoppers can simply visit www.ng.xpark.com. For more information about the HOT 9, please visit https://www.infinixmobility.com/ng or visit Infinix’s social media pages @Infinixnigeria.

HOT 9 HOT 9 Play Network: 4G LTE/3G/2G 4G LTE/3G/2G OS Version: Android™ 10 Android™ 10 GO Processor: MT6762D Octa-Core 1.8Ghz MT6762D Octa-Core 1.8Ghz MT6761 Quad-Core 2.0Ghz Display: 6.6-inch HD+ Infinity-O 6.82-inch HD+ Cinematic Display Battery: 5000mAh 6000mAh Selfie camera: 8MP 8 MP Rear camera: 16MP+2MP+2MP+AI Lens QUAD Camera 13MP AI Dual Camera Memory: 128GB ROM + 4GB RAM 32GB ROM+2GB RAM Colors: Quetzal Cyan, Midnight Black, Violet, Ocean Wave Quetzal Cyan, Midnight Black, Violet, Ocean Wave

Specifications of HOT 9 / HOT 9 Play

About Infinix

Launched in 2013 and targeting the young generations, Infinix Mobile is a premium online-driven smartphone brand. With “THE FUTURE IS NOW” as the brand essence, Infinix aims to allow consumers to stand out in the crowd and to show the world who they really are. Infinix is committed to providing the most cutting-edge technologies, bold and stylish designs, keeping consumers on trend and up-to-date. Infinix’s portfolio spans five product lines – ZERO, NOTE, HOT, S, and SMART; empowering users to own innovative technologies and experience intelligent lifestyles! Infinix has a presence in more than 30 countries around the world, covering Africa, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia and South Asia. For more information, please visit: http://www.infinixmobility.com/

