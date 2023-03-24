ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

ICPC arraigns ex-JAMB Registrar, 4 children on 17-count alleged fraud

News Agency Of Nigeria

In this fresh charge, the ex-JAMB boss and his four children were included.

ICPC arraigns ex-JAMB Registrar, 4 children on 17-count alleged fraud
ICPC arraigns ex-JAMB Registrar, 4 children on 17-count alleged fraud

Recommended articles

Ojerinde is being arraigned alongside his four children; Mary Funmilola, Olumide Abiodun, Adedayo and Oluwaseun Adeniyi, by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) before Justice Inyang Ekwo.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ojerinde and his companies are currently facing a money laundering charge to the tune of N5 billion before Justice Obiora Egwuatu.

He was accused to have diverted public funds while he served as National Examinations Council and NAMB registrar.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, in this fresh charge marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/119/23, the ex-JAMB boss and his four children were included.

Also joined in the charge are all his companies which include: Doyin Ogbohi Petroleum Ltd, Cheng Marbles Ltd, Sapati International Schools Ltd, Trillium Learnings Centre Ltd and Standout Institutes Ltd.

Ojerinde and the ten defendants’ were yet to take a plea as at the time of filing the reports.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BREAKING: Appeal court affirms Adeleke as authentic governor of Osun state

BREAKING: Appeal court affirms Adeleke as authentic governor of Osun state

FG committed to empower less-privileged – Minister

FG committed to empower less-privileged – Minister

Insurance industry generates ₦‎726.2bn premium in 4th quarter 2022 – NAICOM

Insurance industry generates ₦‎726.2bn premium in 4th quarter 2022 – NAICOM

BREAKING: Atiku and Obi accuse Tinubu of dodging petitions

BREAKING: Atiku and Obi accuse Tinubu of dodging petitions

15 dead, party member kidnapped: Abe alleges foul play in Rivers elections

15 dead, party member kidnapped: Abe alleges foul play in Rivers elections

Kogi 2023: I will turn fortunes of state around, says Sen. Oseni

Kogi 2023: I will turn fortunes of state around, says Sen. Oseni

Jigawa govt reduces working hours by 2 hours because of Ramadan

Jigawa govt reduces working hours by 2 hours because of Ramadan

CBN, association inaugurates e-Naira programme, targets 1m farmers

CBN, association inaugurates e-Naira programme, targets 1m farmers

SAN reacts to alleged meeting between CJN Ariwoola and Tinubu

SAN reacts to alleged meeting between CJN Ariwoola and Tinubu

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen: Where should the Super Eagles striker go this summer?

Victor Osimhen: Where should the Super Eagles striker go this summer?

Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign

Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign

Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli

Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli

Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire - Patience George

"Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire" - Patience George

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A sad young man

Sex with pastor’s wife has destroyed my life – Ghanaian man cries (video)

South African police officer shot dead while having sex with side chick in the bush

South African police officer shot dead while having sex with side chick in the bush

Ailing UNIPORT student dies after being denied bed space in LUTH

Ailing UNIPORT student d*es after being denied bed space in LUTH

Protests rock Anambra as security agents shoot man dead

Protests rock Anambra as security agent shoot man d*ad