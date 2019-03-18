A twin himself, Ibejii will celebrate the mystery of twins right here in SW Nigeria, the world’s twin capital.

With plans to tap into the mystery of a tribe who alone are born with natural best friends, guests can expect an exceptional night of live music headlined by Ibejii.

Are you a twin or do you know any? Be part of Ibejii Day by sending your name, number and email to ibejiimusic@gmail.com or forwarding details to @ibejiimusic on Instagram.

Join the conversation by following @ibejiimusic and #ibejiidayon social media.

